Change in attitude of govt brought results: PM Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he cannot claim to have done everything in his tenure and asked if successive Congress-led governments could not achieve that feat in 70 years, how could he do it in five years.

Addressing rallies in Bihar’s Gaya and Jamui Lok Sabha constituencies, which vote on April 11, Modi said a change of attitude in governance, and giving more political freedom, brought good results in the last five years.

LJP’s sitting MP Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui, Vijay Manjhi of JD(U) is the NDA candidate from Gaya against former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag’s father, shared the dais with Modi in Gaya.

In Jamui, Modi said: “I have got results with the same set of people and the same intelligence agencies. It is about giving political freedom and (triggering) change in attitude of governance that brought results. I am not claiming to have achieved everything in the last five years. If the Congress could not do so in 70 years, how could I do that in five years?”

Modi reminded the crowd that the NDA government had honoured B R Ambedkar by giving him Bharat Ratna, and is developing five places related to his life as tourist spots. He spoke on the NDA giving the OBC commission Constitutional status, with Muzaffarpur BJP leader Bhagwan Lal Sahni as its first chairperson.

Maintaining that there is no question of the reservation policy being reversed, he said, “Such rumours were spread during governments of Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now about my government. Modi kya, koi bhi aapka aarakshan nahi le sakta (forget Modi, no one can take away reservation from you).”

He said the 10-per cent EWS quota was “additional”, and did not come at the expense of existing Constitutional limit on reservation.

Both Jamui and Gaya constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Accusing the Congress and its allies of supporting people who raise slogans such as “Bharat tere tukde honge”, he asked the crowd: “They demand proof of airstrikes (in Balakot, Pakistan) from us. Do you agree? Mujhe aap bataiye kya aapko mujhpar bharosa hai? Poori taqat se bataiye kya aapko desh ki sena par bharosa hai (Please tell me, do you have faith in me? Tell me with full conviction, do you have faith in the defence forces?)”

In Gaya, he sought to know why there is no discussion on terrorist “sleeper cells” now, and blamed the then government’s poor handling of terrorism on Congress’s “appeasement policy”.

Seeks ‘double engine’ in Odisha

Campaigning in western Odisha’s Kalahandi district earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi called for a vote in favour of a “double engine” — a BJP-led government both at the Centre and in the state. He said had a BJP government been elected in the state in 2014, the problems in the way of implementing Central schemes in Odisha would have been addressed. “This (BJD) government does not cooperate,” he added.

Claiming that his government has stopped everyday corruption, Modi said fake gas connections, ration cards, fake names (for pension claims) have been removed, and “this chowkidar” has saved crores.

Stating that the BJD has taken forward the “Congress culture”, he said, “In two decades, mining mafia, chit fund scamsters and corrupt people have been emboldened (in Odisha). Do you want chowkidar or chit fund madadgaar (enabler)?” —With Sampad Patnaik in Bhubaneswar