LIVE Updates: Will Rahul Gandhi resign at CWC meeting today?

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Party will hold its first review meeting Saturday to discuss its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress won just 52 seats in the 542-member lower house, up from 44 seats it had secured in its worst-ever performance in the 2014 general elections. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, several top party leaders claimed that party president Rahul Gandhi’s relentless “chowkidar chor hai” campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “negative” in its tone.

A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will also be held today where the newly elected NDA MPs will meet to formally to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, allowing him to approach the President to stake claim to government formation. The swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister may also visit his constituency, Varanasi, to thank voters. He won with a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

The Election Commission of India Friday released the final tally of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The BJP-led NDA has swept back to power in a landslide by winning a record 303 seats out of 542. Following a Union Cabinet meeting Friday, Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and handed in his resignation which was accepted.