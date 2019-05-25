LIVE Updates: Will Rahul Gandhi resign at CWC meeting today?https://indianexpress.com/elections/live-updates-rahul-gandhi-cwc-meeting-resignation-narendra-modi-cabinet-bjp-government-formation-5747649/
Election results 2019 LIVE updates: Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, some top party leaders claimed that party president Rahul Gandhi’s relentless “chowkidar chor hai” campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “negative” in its tone.
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Party will hold its first review meeting Saturday to discuss its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress won just 52 seats in the 542-member lower house, up from 44 seats it had secured in its worst-ever performance in the 2014 general elections. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, several top party leaders claimed that party president Rahul Gandhi’s relentless “chowkidar chor hai” campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “negative” in its tone.
A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will also be held today where the newly elected NDA MPs will meet to formally to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, allowing him to approach the President to stake claim to government formation. The swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister may also visit his constituency, Varanasi, to thank voters. He won with a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.
The Election Commission of India Friday released the final tally of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The BJP-led NDA has swept back to power in a landslide by winning a record 303 seats out of 542. Following a Union Cabinet meeting Friday, Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and handed in his resignation which was accepted.
As the NDA parliamentary committee today will hold a meeting to discuss the formation of government and swearing-in of the new cabinet, the future role of its president Amit Shah, who strategised and delivered a second wave in favour of Narendra Modi, has become the talking point in political circles. Speculation is rife that he will join the next Modi cabinet and could be the second in command.
However, Senior BJP leaders indicated that they have no clue about Shah’s future plans, that he and Modi have not dropped any hint.
The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and formation of the new House will be initiated once the Election Commissioners meet the President to hand over the list of newly-elected members.
Meanwhile, Modi's education agenda for the first 100 days of his re-elected government includes the unveiling of a new national education policy, a special drive to fill five lakh vacant faculty positions in higher education, and addition of 10 Institutions of Eminence (IoE) to the existing sanctioned strength of 20.