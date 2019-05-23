Election Results 2019 LIVE updates from Varanasi, Amethi, Wayanad: PM Modi leads in Varanasihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/live-results-from-varanasi-amethi-waynad-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-5743397/
Election Results 2019 LIVE updates from Varanasi, Amethi, Wayanad: PM Modi leads in Varanasi
Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala by 10,910 votes against CPI's C P Suneer, according to the Election Commission.
Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: As counting for the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala by 10,910 votes against CPI’s C P Suneer, according to the Election Commission.
The spotlight is on PM Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. While the Prime Minister is contesting from Varanasi and is challenged by Ajay Rai of the Congress, Rahul is fighting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. The two leaders addressed more than 140 rallies each in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.
The Prime Minister, who was the main campaigner for the BJP, was supported by party chief Amit Shah, while Rahul was aided by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who also campaigned in several parts of the country. Modi then, addressed more than double the number of rallies that year. “History will remember the 2014 elections as historic and marking a paradigm shift from conventional electioneering,” he had said after the poll campaign.
Live Blog
The counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections will be held today. Get latest updates here
Election results 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi leads in Varanasi, SP's Shalini Yadav second
PM Modi leading in Varanasi. SP candidate Shalini Yadav second, Congress third, in initial rounds of counting @IndianExpress
Election results 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi leading by over 10,000 votes in Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad, according to C-Voter.
Election results 2019 LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Kerala
The high range constituency Wayanad, which came into national prominence after Congress chief's Rahul Gandhi's candidature, had registered a record polling of 80.31 per cent against the 73.25 per cent registered in the 2014 elections. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan (both Thiruvananthapuram) and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam (Ernakulam) were among prominent candidates in the fray.
Election Results 2019
Good morning! Welcome to the election results live blog where we will get you LIVE updates on the top campaigners Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi covered all the states in the elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19 with Narendra Modi flying over 1.5 lakh kilometres, his party said. BJP chief Amit Shah said the campaign started on March 28 from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister addressed 142 public rallies, held four roadshows and, according to conservative estimates, directly addressed about 1.5 crore people.
The Congress said its president addressed 145 poll rallies, eight press briefings and five road shows. He (Rahul Gandhi) started with a joint public meeting in the Bihar capital, Patna, on February 3 and ended in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on May 17. The campaign culminated with a press conference in Delhi. "You must have seen that I have improved with press conferences. You've seen that? Now, how do you think I have improved, who made me improve? What do you think? You made me improve. So it is because I come here and I do press conferences in front of you...," Rahul Gandhi had said, thanking media persons.
Election results 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi leads in Varanasi, SP's Shalini Yadav second
Election results 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi leading by over 10,000 votes in Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad, according to C-Voter.
Election results 2019 LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Kerala
The high range constituency Wayanad, which came into national prominence after Congress chief's Rahul Gandhi's candidature, had registered a record polling of 80.31 per cent against the 73.25 per cent registered in the 2014 elections. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan (both Thiruvananthapuram) and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam (Ernakulam) were among prominent candidates in the fray.
Election Results 2019
Good morning! Welcome to the election results live blog where we will get you LIVE updates on the top campaigners Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.