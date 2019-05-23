Election Results 2019 LIVE updates from Varanasi, Amethi, Wayanad: PM Modi leads in Varanasi

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: As counting for the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala by 10,910 votes against CPI’s C P Suneer, according to the Election Commission.

The spotlight is on PM Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. While the Prime Minister is contesting from Varanasi and is challenged by Ajay Rai of the Congress, Rahul is fighting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. The two leaders addressed more than 140 rallies each in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister, who was the main campaigner for the BJP, was supported by party chief Amit Shah, while Rahul was aided by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who also campaigned in several parts of the country. Modi then, addressed more than double the number of rallies that year. “History will remember the 2014 elections as historic and marking a paradigm shift from conventional electioneering,” he had said after the poll campaign.