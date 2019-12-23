Littipara (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Littipara Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Littipara Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Littipara (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

littipara Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Daniel Kisku BJP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Eighty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Devendra Dehri CPI(M) 0 5th Pass 48 Eleven Lakh+ / Five Thousand+ Dinesh William Marandi JMM 0 Graduate Professional 34 One Crore+ / Twelve Lakh+ Dipak Prakash Maraya IND 0 5th Pass 35 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 Fulmuni Marandi IND 0 10th Pass 42 Twelve Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Gupin Hembrom LJP 4 Graduate Professional 37 Twenty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Ishwar Marandi JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 41 Four Lakh+ / Twelve Lakh+ Mark Baskey IND 0 Graduate 26 Thirty-Five Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Rajeev Malto IND 0 10th Pass 51 Four Lakh+ / 0 Raska Hembram JVM(P) 0 Graduate 44 Twenty-One Lakh+ / 0 Shivcharan Malto AITC 0 12th Pass 46 Eighteen Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Littipara Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd