Liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore seized in Goa

The Goa Police today raided three locations in north Goa and seized liquor estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore. The raids police say were based on intelligence and involved a call on unusually large quantity being stored without license. With elections around the corner, police are also probing if it was being sourced to be distributed.

Advertising

“These three storage places under the garb of selling soft drinks were storing huge quantity of liquor illegally without any excise permit or licence. Given the fact that the elections are round the corner possibility of illegal transportation to bordering states or use within the State cannot be ruled out,” said Chandan Choudhary SP north Goa.

ALSO READ | Gujarat: Seven women arrested with illicit liquor

The raid in Goa comes hours after Vadodara Crime Branch Wednesday arrested seven women aged between 30 years to 50 years carrying illicit liquor worth Rs 33,200.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had intercepted the seven women who had tied liquor bottles around their bodies using tape underneath their clothes. According to the police, the women were to deliver the consignment to a person in Bharuch.