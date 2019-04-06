LIP confirms: Party chief will contest from Ludhiana

The Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) On Friday named its chief and two-time Atam Nagar MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains as party and Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat.

The 48-year-old Bains, known for his firebrand aggressive politics of “sting operations” and “raids” that he shares live on social media, had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana as an Independent, finishing fourth in four-cornered contest.

However, this time, Bains will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls on his own party’s ticket. The party was formed ahead of Punjab assembly polls in 2017.

Ludhiana South MLA Balwinder Singh Bains announced his younger brother’s candidature from Ludhiana at party’s Kot Mangal Singh office.

In 2014, Bains had secured 2.10 lakh votes. Of nine assembly segments that constitute Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, he had managed to win only two – Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South – from where he and his brothers are MLAs, respectively.

In 2017, the LIP contested Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Of the 14 assembly seats in Ludhiana, LIP won two and the AAP won three. The alliance was soon called off after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal apologized to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, something that Bains’ brothers said was ‘unacceptable.’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are yet to declare their candidates for Ludhiana seat, which is being seen as an advantage for Bains. While AAP is struggling to find a face after the exit of senior leader and Supreme Court advocate HS Phoolka, the Akali Dal too is struggling to find a suitable candidate. The name of former minister and MLA Bikram Singh Majithia as likely Akali candidate is doing rounds. Congress has retained its MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

Meanwhile, Bains said that he will be working to eliminate chitta (heroin) from Punjab and that he would consider himself lucky if he gets a chance to defeat Majithia from Ludhiana. “I will consider myself the luckiest if Bikram Singh Majithia contests from Ludhiana. I want people of Ludhiana to punish him for his deeds. I want to defeat him,” said Bains. “My first task after getting elected as an MP will be to eliminate chitta (heroin) drug trade in Punjab,” he said.

He added that except SAD-BJP combine and the Congress, his party will support all other parties working for welfare of people. “We will support BSP and their chief Mayawati. We will support all parties working to make a difference. LIP functions on ideology of honesty, eliminating corruption and drugs from Punjab,” he said.

Attacking Bittu, he said that people of Ludhiana do not even know where the office of their MP is. “He has done nothing for Ludhiana in five years,” he said.

Meanwhile, LIP which is contesting polls as a part of Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) is yet to announce their candidate from Amritsar while it has already declared candidates for two other seats- Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Fatehgarh Sahib and Jassi Jasraj from Sangrur.