Lilong (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lilong (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022

The Lilong Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Muhammad Abdul Nasir. The Lilong seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Lilong ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

lilong Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Manan IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 52,05,863 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md Irshad Hussain IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 43,866 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Abdul Nasir JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,87,65,995 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 47,32,651 ~ 47 Lacs+ Syed Anwar Hussain INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,23,48,319 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Y. Antas Khan BJP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 82,20,079 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 27,83,420 ~ 27 Lacs+

lilong Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Muhammad Abdul Nasir INC 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 88,14,900 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Abdul Zabar Manipur National Democratic Front 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 1,82,448 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Anwar Hussain BJP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 25,06,100 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nasir Ahmad Sheikh IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheikh Kheiruddin North East India Development Party 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 5,88,225 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Y. Antas Khan IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 9,21,136 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

lilong Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Md. Abdul Nasir INC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 8,10,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Burhanuddin IND 0 Others 39 Rs 3,80,174 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Alaudin AITC 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 8,76,156 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Azizul Haque Khan IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 41,97,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Azizur Rahman Shah MSCP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 32,10,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Dilawar Ali SHS 0 Graduate 0 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Khalid SDPI 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

