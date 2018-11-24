Like baby abandoned, Telangana, its people left adrift by TRS: Sonia gandhi

With the Congress projecting Sonia Gandhi as the architect of Telangana, the UPA chairperson addressed a massive rally in Telangana and took on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state for its failure to nurture the new state. “Every mother wants to see children grow and prosper but what I see in Telangana today saddens and hurts me,’’ Sonia said. She accused TRS leaders of enriching themselves while neglecting the dreams and aspirations of the people.

The seat-sharing issue resolved, it was a show of strength by the Congress-led opposition, with leaders of state Congress, TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) sharing the dais with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana TDP chief L Ramana, TJS chairman M Kodandaram, and CPI leaders addressed the public meeting at Medchal, on Hyderabad’s outskirts, before Sonia and Rahul.

In their speeches, all Congress leaders emphasised that the dream of a separate state of Telangana would not have come true had it not been for Sonia, the then Congress chief. Addressing arguably the biggest poll rally in the state this season, Sonia seemed to have struck a chord immediately. “Today I feel like a mother who is meeting her family members after a long time,” she said, referring to her first public address in the state since the last Lok Sabha polls. “When the Telangana agitation was going on, creating a separate state appeared to be a very difficult and challenging task. We saw the struggle — people wanted to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. At the same time, we also kept in mind the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Calling the bifurcation of erstwhile AP an “uphill task”, Sonia said, “The struggle of the people, their aspirations and dreams of a better life gave (then Prime Minister) Dr Manmohan Singh, me, Rahul Gandhi and others to take the most difficult decision. To protect the interests of the people of AP, we assured them of the Special Category status. The Congress party assures the people of AP that we are committed to that.”

She claimed that the Congress “paid a very heavy political price” for the creation of Telangana, “but we went ahead with our decision so that the people of Telangana can prosper and have a better life”. Maintaining that as the “mother”, she feels “sad and hurt” at the “condition of Telangana and its people today”, the UPA chief said, “I want to ask you: have any of the dreams and aspirations that Telangana’s people had when the state was born come true? You fought for a separate state on the platform of ‘Neeru, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, financial resources, and jobs)’ but has the TRS (government) fulfilled any of these?”

“Leave aside doing anything for anyone, the TRS government has not even implemented the MGNREGA scheme,’’ she said.

Without naming Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao even once in her 20-minute speech, Sonia said, “If a newborn is neglected immediately after birth, its growth is stunted. Similarly, Telangana and its people have been left adrift by the TRS, which has destroyed the state.”

Besides political Opposition leaders in the state, among others present were rebel balladeer Gaddar, backward class leader R Krishnaiah and actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti Srinivas. This was Sonia’s only public meeting in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi is slated to campaign later in the week in other constituencies.