Let down by ‘glamour quotient’ in LS polls, Cong fields local faces in Mumbai North

After actor Urmila Matondkar’s defeat in Mumbai North constituency during the Lok Sabha elections and her subsequent resignation from the Congress, the party leadership has conceded that the morale of workers has taken a hit.

Advertising

Taking lessons from the Lok Sabha debacle, the Congress has fielded ‘local faces’ in Mumbai North constituency. “It is true that party morale has suffered a setback. We helped her get acquainted with the constituency, helped arrange meetings and coordinate her campaign. Getting a celebrity face was a bad idea, she hardly knew anything about the constituency or political mechanisms,” said Mumbai Congress general secretary Bhushan Patil.

Matondkar lost Mumbai North seat to BJP candidate Gopal Shetty by a margin of 4,65,247 votes.

Barring sitting Congress MLA from Malad constituency, Aslam Shaikh, rest of the four Congress candidates in Mumbai North are first-timers. As part of the alliance with Congress, NCP has fielded party worker Manishankar Chauhan from Magathane constituency.

Advertising

While the faces may not be too popular, the party hopes that the candidates will win due to their own local connections and goodwill in the constituency.

Kumar Khilare, Congress candidate from Borivali, is being promoted as “Ucchashikshit” (highly educated) and “lokpriya” (loved by citizens). Having served as protocol coordinator at Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Khilare has a bachelor in fine arts degree from the JJ School of Arts. He is the son of former general secretary of north Mumbai district Congress Shankarrao Khilare, and a member of the Congress party since 30 years.

“I’m a resident of this area since birth and I know more about issues here than my BJP opponent Sunil Rane, who hails from Worli,” said Khilare.

Charkop candidate Kalu Budheliya, who runs a real estate business, is banking on Gujarati votes. “People are tired of the economy and they want a new face,” he says.

Dr Ajanta Yadav, a homeopathy practitioner from Kandivali East, is a two-time corporator from the same constituency. She has been president of North Mumbai Mahila Congress Committee. Whereas Arun Vasant Sawant from Dahisar has been a spokesperson for Mumbai Congress.