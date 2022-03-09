Lehra (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lehra (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lehra Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) candidate Parminder Singh. The Lehra seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

lehra Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balwinder Singh IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 4,55,200 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Barinder Kumar Goyal AAP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 2,23,43,066 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gobind Singh Longowal SAD 0 Graduate 65 Rs 3,20,25,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 12,95,423 ~ 12 Lacs+ Hardeep Singh Revolutionary Socialist Party 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Singh Atwal IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,10,32,309 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Parminder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 14,33,330 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajinder Kaur Bhattal INC 0 Graduate 76 Rs 4,25,84,934 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,38,99,402 ~ 1 Crore+ Satwant Singh IND 1 12th Pass 67 Rs 4,05,01,682 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,79,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Sher Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 7,70,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

lehra Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Parminder Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 9,62,13,974 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Singh IND 1 10th Pass 57 Rs 20,65,137 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Gian Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 74,05,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Jasvir Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,08,19,249 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 93,78,762 ~ 93 Lacs+ Raj Kumar Democratic Swaraj Party 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,27,74,397 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,12,653 ~ 29 Lacs+ Rajinder Kaur Bhattal INC 0 Graduate 71 Rs 5,25,17,520 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,26,75,226 ~ 2 Crore+ Ram Dass BSP 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 4,58,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satwant Singh CPI 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 2,36,07,326 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Sham Singh IND 0 8th Pass 80 Rs 9,86,80,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Lehra candidate of from Rajinder Kaur Bhattal Punjab. Lehra Election Result 2012

lehra Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajinder Kaur Bhattal INC 0 Graduate 66 Rs 2,97,62,029 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,48,024 ~ 1 Crore+ Balbir Ram IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Balwinder Singh IND 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwant Mann PPOP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,55,61,818 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bittu IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagjit Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 36,16,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pushpinder Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 1,42,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajvir Singh IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sher Singh IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 11,08,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhwant Singh Sarao SAD 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,11,18,218 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,73,237 ~ 36 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

