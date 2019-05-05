Toggle Menu
Leh Press Club alleges BJP offered money to influence coverage, poll body orders inquiry

The Leh Press club has demanded a FIR against the BJP state president and Vikram Randhawa for allegedly violating model of conduct and also “for their attempt to bribe media persons in Ladakh". The complaint was signed by seven journalists.

BJP state president Ravinder Raina called the allegation “politically motivated”.

Journalists in Ladakh complained to election authorities alleging that BJP leaders including party’s state president Ravinder Raina “tried to bribe reporters by offering money” at a recent press conference. The district election officer has ordered an inquiry.

“Would like to lodge a complaint regarding the press conference organized by BJP…after the press conference was over, BJP leaders including state President Ravinder Raina and member of legislative council Vikram Randhawa tried to bribe the reporters by offering money in envelopes in an attempt to use our platform to influence the outcome of elections,” a complaint submitted by Press Club Leh (Ladakh) has said.

It further said, “We didn’t accept the offer and rejected it out rightly and we were anguished at such an attempt.”

Asked about the allegations, Randhawa told The Indian Express, “This complaint is baseless and it is politically motivated. Yes, we gave them envelope but inside the envelope it was a media invitation for our next rally. They (journalists) refused to take the envelope, without even checking it.”

District Election Officer Leh Anvy Lavasa said that she has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

