Left party leaders march in protest against poll violence in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls

While the country went to the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, Left Front in Tripura Monday protested against alleged “vote dacoity” that marred the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11 and demanded fresh elections to the West Tripura seat. They held demonstrations and rallies across the constituency, calling upon supporters to corner political hooligans and build a bond of unity among people.

“The Election Commission is the guardian of the Indian Constitution. We are observing rallies, protests in West Tripura constituency areas. But this is not the protest and struggle of us alone. It is a struggle of all peace-loving, democratic citizens whose democratic rights were vitiated,” Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar told a gathering this afternoon.

Dhar blamed Tripura’s ruling BJP-IPFT government for the overall breakdown of law and order which, he said, led to massive rigging on the poll day on April 11.

He also said the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to fulfil promises of holding a free and fair election process. “It’s been 18 days since the polls were held, but fresh elections have not yet been ordered,” the communist leader said. “The ECI is responsible. They can not shy away from their liability. We want to know what decisions were taken by them at all. Voting is a democratic and personal right. This right doesn’t lie with the people anymore,” he added. In an appeal to resist alleged political atrocities at the hands of BJP, Dhar said, “Corner goondas (hooligans), build unity with people in all booth areas of Tripura.”

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, CPIM Lok Sabha candidate Sankar Prasad Dutta, party state secretary Goutam Das among others also participated in the protest marches across the state.

Earlier too, the Left alliance had alleged large-scale poll vitiation and violence in West Tripura constituency during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls and demanded fresh elections.