Left Front not to hold big rallies, to take campaign online and to doorsteps

With Covid-19 cases in West Bengal surging to a new record peak on Wednesday, the CPI(M)-led Left Front has decided not to hold any big rally in the remaining three rounds of polling for the Assembly elections in the state.

Taking a lead on the issue, the Left Front has decided to take its campaign online backed by a door-to-door campaign.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, CPI(M) politburo member Mohammad Selim said, “We have seen high turnouts in our meetings in all the phases of polling so far. With the sharp rise in Covid-19, we have decided not to hold any big rally for the next three round of polling to prevent any contamination. We will undertake door to doors and small group meetings with all Covid-19 measures in place”.

“It will be done through a creative approach,” he added.

The senior CPI(M) leader said that both the Centre and state government should act responsibly in the present situation for public safety and not politicise the pandemic. “Our government knows only one thing. Tackling coronavirus is through the lockdown. The lockdown has not yet taken effect. But the irritation of unemployed people, and the economic pain are still fresh,” he said, adding that his party would work to build more awareness among the general people about following basic preventive measures to stop the contagion.

“We will also be on the side of the affected people like last year and help them with relief measures like delivering food and rations… Election or no election, we stand by the affected people, reach out to the helpless people, and fight for their rights,” he added.