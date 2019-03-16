Left Front declares 25 names in Bengal, door open for Congress

The Left Front on Friday announced the names of 25 candidates in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections while keeping the door open for a potential seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress.

Ahead of a meeting at 3 pm, Left Front chairman Biman Bose had called West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Somen Mitra and told him that since the first phase of polls is on April 11, it had become necessary to release the names of some candidates.

“He had called and said it was necessary for announcing candidates, but he never said there would not be a discussion. We are hopeful that we will discuss further,” said Mitra.

Among the 25 seats announced, the CPM will contest 15 seats whereas constituents of Left Front, Forward Bloc, RSP and CPI will contest nine. Rejaul Karim, whose name has been announced for Birbhum, has not been allotted a symbol since he is considered close to both CPM and Congress. The Left Front has included veteran leaders Md Selim and Badaroddoza Khan for Raigunj and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats.