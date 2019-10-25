Chinchwad in Pune: Jagtap secures third victory, rebel Kalate says would have won if he contested on NCP ticket

BJP candidate Laxman Jagtap on Wednesday secured his third consecutive victory from the Chinchwad Assembly seat, defeating Sena rebel Rahul Kalate by a margin of about 40,000 votes.

Jagtap had earlier predicted that he would win by a record margin of 1.5-2 lakh votes. He had in 2014 won by a margin of 1.24 lakh votes.

“It was not a close contest. Yes, the margin came down because all the opposition parties joined hands,” said a close supporter of Jagtap.

Shiv Sena rebel candidate Rahul Kalate had refused to withdraw from the race in Chinchwad despite a phone call from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said sources. He had drawn on support from the NCP and Congress, and also claimed to have the support of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar.

“If I had contested on a party ticket, I think the situation would have been entirely different,” said Kalate, adding the NCP had insisted that he should contest on a party ticket, but he had refused. “I think if I contested on NCP ticket, the victory would have been for the taking,” he said.

Kalate said he would now remain in NCP and ensure that in the next civic elections, the party returns to power.

Sources said the initial rounds of counting had been close, with Kalate trailing by 5,000-7,000 votes. It was in the afternoon, when it was about the 16th round of counting, that Jagtap began widening the lead, they added.