PM Modi in UP: ‘Triple talaq law saved thousands of Muslim women, they feel safe under BJP govt’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported. Modi’s remark comes amid the ongoing hijab row in the southern state of Karnataka.

Addressing the election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, Modi further said that Muslim girls feel safe under BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh and a greater number of Muslim girls is going to schools and colleges in the state now.

“Our Muslim daughters used to face a lot of trouble while going for studies because of eve-teasing on streets. They now have a sense of security after criminals were taken to task by our government,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the Samajwadi party, the PM said that during their reign, areas of UP were distributed among the family members for loot.

“If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a ‘mafiaganj’ mohalla. Now their ‘mafiagiri’ is counting its last breath. These ‘parivaarvadi’ want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert,” he added.

Commenting on the voter turnout in the second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said that the numbers point at BJP returning to power in the state and that the festival of colours – Holi – will be celebrated in UP 10 days earlier.

PM Modi also derided the Trinamool Congress for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to ‘divide’ Hindu votes. Polling in Goa is underway.