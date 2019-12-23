Latehar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Latehar Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Latehar Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Latehar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

latehar Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aman Kumar Bhogta JVM(P) 1 12th Pass 26 Two Crore+ / 0 Amit Kumar Turi IND 0 12th Pass 29 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Baidyanath Ram JMM 0 Graduate 52 Two Crore+ / Three Lakh+ Fulchand Ganjhu JD(U) 0 10th Pass 50 Thirty-Six Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Prakash Ram BJP 0 Graduate 50 Four Crore+ / Two Crore+ Ramesh Ganjhu BSP 0 5th Pass 61 Ninety-Nine Lakh+ / Seventeen Thousand+ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Three Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Santosh Kumar Paswan IND 0 Graduate 39 Fifty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Shravan Paswan IND 1 10th Pass 30 Three Lakh+ / 0 Tulsi Ram Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 0 Graduate 46 Twenty Lakh+ / 0 Virendra Paswan IND 0 Graduate 51 Forty-One Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

