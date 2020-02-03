Delhi polls: Late to 2 rallies, Yogi says Shaheen Bagh to blame

Adityanath at a rally in Karawal Nagar on Saturday. At Sunday’s rallies, he accused the AAP government of encouraging “anarchy”. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Adityanath at a rally in Karawal Nagar on Saturday. At Sunday’s rallies, he accused the AAP government of encouraging “anarchy”. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Late by over two hours for a rally in Badarpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday attributed the delay to traffic jams caused by the anti-CAA stir at Shaheen Bagh, accusing the AAP government of encouraging “anarchy”.

Adityanath’s Badarpur rally was scheduled to start at 4.30 pm and another one at Tughlaqabad at 6.15 pm. The UP CM reached the first venue at 6.30 pm and the next one at 7.30 pm, and at both places blamed the Shaheen Bagh stir for the delay.

“I had planned to reach here at 5 pm and had accordingly planned my events for the day. But there is so much traffic across the city and the sole reason is Shaheen Bagh. Attempts are being made to ruin the city’s system. Thousands of Delhi youth work in Noida and Greater Noida. Their salaries are being cut by MNCs as they are not being able to reach work on time. Encouraging the dharna at Shaheen Bagh amounts to encouraging anarchy,” said Adityanath.

He was addressing the rally in support of BJP’s candidate from Badarpur, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. In his address, Bidhuri said “Videos are being made of those sitting at Shaheen Bagh and after February, they will be treated the way Yogi’s government did in UP”.

The references to “Yogi’s treatment to anti-CAA protesters” drew loud cheers at the well-attended rally in a congested lane of the South East Delhi district, bordering Faridabad.

On his second day of electioneering, Yogi largely stuck to the “anarchists at Shaheen Bagh” narrative, invoking the “biryani and bullet” jibe while also accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “opposing the abrogation of Article 370”. Kejriwal had, in fact, welcomed the decision of the Narendra Modi government.

“When Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir, the only two people inside the country who protested the decision were Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi,” Yogi claimed.

Yogi said the Shaheen Bagh dharna against CAA is merely an “excuse” for the protesters to “oppose the abrogation of Article 370, the clearing of the path for the construction of Ram Mandir and the triple talaq bill”.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh against the new citizenship law, which has for the first time made religion as one of the criteria for obtaining Indian citizenship, entered its 50th day Sunday.

“Kejriwal and company believe in sponsoring Shaheen Bagh. They are busy feeding them biryani,” Adityanath said. He once again asserted that those disturbing the Kanwar Yatras in UP would have to face “police bullets”.

“Kanwars had to face lathi charge. They were not allowed to get DJs along or blow conch shells. After I took office, I categorically issued orders to allow DJs, blowing of conch shells as well as showering of petals from helicopters. People cautioned that there will be riots. I said people who believe in the power of faith do not indulge in riots or arson. We are guaranteeing safety to every individual. When people belonging to every religion can perform their rituals and practices then what is the point of attacking kanwars? Jo hamla karega, toh phir boli se nahi, usko police ki goli samjhane ki karya karegi,” he said.

Law and order in Delhi comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App