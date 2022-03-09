Lansdowne (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lansdowne (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lansdowne Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Daleep Singh Rawat . The Lansdowne seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

lansdowne Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Prakash UKD 1 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 1,10,49,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,42,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Anukriti Gusain Rawat INC 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 4,44,16,838 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 28,55,696 ~ 28 Lacs+ Daleep Singh Rawat BJP 2 Graduate 54 Rs 1,90,27,193 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,30,722 ~ 29 Lacs+ Mamta Devi IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 34,700 ~ 34 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 19,15,086 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Singh Rawat IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 18,000 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Singh Uttarakhand Raksha Morcha 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 33,58,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

lansdowne Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Daleep Singh Rawat BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,61,39,523 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,10,050 ~ 10 Lacs+ Jagmohan Singh Bisht IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 8,34,499 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Sundriyal IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejpal Singh Rawat INC 0 Post Graduate 77 Rs 2,85,40,566 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Prakash Arya IND 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 27,95,055 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 2,87,499 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vikram Singh Rawat UKD 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 47,000 ~ 47 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

lansdowne Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Daleep Singh Rawat BJP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 98,09,010 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Anand Prakash UKDP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 1,80,26,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,50,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Deepak Singh Bisht IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 1,09,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jyoti Rautela INC 0 Graduate 34 Rs 24,99,526 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 6,89,415 ~ 6 Lacs+ Lt Gen (retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat Pvsm Vsm UtRM 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 1,14,67,400 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,095 ~ 16 Thou+ Madhu Bisht IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 37,72,160 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 3,49,733 ~ 3 Lacs+ Manish Sundriyal IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 45,300 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Kuksal IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 5,65,244 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sisupal Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 63,82,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

