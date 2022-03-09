Langthabal (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Langthabal (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Langthabal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Karam Shyam. The Langthabal seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Langthabal ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

langthabal Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hijam Somarendro Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 5,23,353 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karam Nabakishor Singh NPP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,57,16,736 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,16,974 ~ 5 Lacs+ Karam Shyam BJP 2 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 2,53,61,077 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 66,43,366 ~ 66 Lacs+ Okram Joy Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 80 Rs 64,50,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Langthabal candidate of from Karam Shyam Manipur. Langthabal Election Result 2017

langthabal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Karam Shyam BJP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 37,86,768 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 11,61,145 ~ 11 Lacs+ Loitongbam Tilotama Devi INC 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mutum Dinesh Singh Manipur National Democratic Front 0 Graduate 40 Rs 23,34,379 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ningombam Nilakumar North East India Development Party 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 56,33,422 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nongthongbam Singhajit CPI 0 Graduate 63 Rs 14,30,034 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Okram Joy BJP 0 Graduate Professional 75 Rs 25,66,708 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Langthabal candidate of from Karam Shyam Manipur. Langthabal Election Result 2012

langthabal Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Karam Shyam LJP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 9,55,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,86,764 ~ 2 Lacs+ Arambam Birendra Singh AITC 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 23,58,862 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ N. Singhajit CPI 0 Graduate 58 Rs 10,03,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ O. Joy Singh MPP 0 Graduate Professional 71 Rs 57,71,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 6,43,700 ~ 6 Lacs+ Thongam Bishwanath Singh MSCP 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 23,95,747 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Waikhom Shyama Devi INC 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 70,22,953 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

Langthabal Constituency is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur state. Get all the latest updates and news from Langthabal Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Langthabal Assembly is also given here.