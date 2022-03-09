Lamsang (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lamsang (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lamsang Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shorokhaibam Rajen. The Lamsang seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Lamsang ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

lamsang Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arambam Karamjit Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 78,79,472 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 2,04,782 ~ 2 Lacs+ Khundrakpam Kanba Meitei JD(U) 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,53,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Likmabam Manibabu Singh INC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,23,36,405 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,41,152 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pukhrambam Sumati Devi NPP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 41,78,444 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh BJP 1 Graduate 57 Rs 4,13,93,826 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

lamsang Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shorokhaibam Rajen BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 2,70,12,979 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pakchao Phijam North East India Development Party 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 1,07,36,860 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,81,382 ~ 6 Lacs+ Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu Singh INC 0 Graduate 68 Rs 16,14,542 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 3,17,350 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

lamsang Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) W. Brajabidhu INC 0 Graduate 64 Rs 13,80,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Khoirom Raghumani AITC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 6,65,200 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khundrakpam Kanba Meitei MSCP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pakchao Phijam CPI 0 Graduate 61 Rs 37,12,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Priyokumar Phijam BJP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 2,68,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ S. Rajen Singh NCP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 30,89,479 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

