Lambi (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lambi (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lambi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Parkash Singh. The Lambi seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Lambi ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

lambi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Charanjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ Gurmeet Singh Khudian AAP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 2,59,42,031 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Gurtej Singh IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana INC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 5,35,75,074 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,23,562 ~ 1 Crore+ Jaswinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 8,39,300 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parkash Singh Badal SAD 1 Graduate 94 Rs 15,11,79,518 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 2,74,86,297 ~ 2 Crore+ Rakesh Dhingra BJP 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 13,17,600 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 41,502 ~ 41 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Lambi candidate of from Parkash Singh Punjab. Lambi Election Result 2017

lambi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Parkash Singh SAD 0 Graduate 89 Rs 14,49,82,207 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarinder Singh INC 4 12th Pass 74 Rs 48,31,71,009 ~ 48 Crore+ / Rs 42,07,856 ~ 42 Lacs+ Baljinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Graduate 33 Rs 11,35,422 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,71,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gurmeet Singh Ranghreta Punjab Labour Party 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 30,39,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jarnail Singh AAP 1 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,29,45,630 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manmander Singh IND 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 7,21,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Lambi candidate of from Parkash Singh Badal Punjab. Lambi Election Result 2012

lambi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Parkash Singh Badal SAD 0 Graduate 84 Rs 6,75,27,974 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdas Singh Badal PPOP 0 10th Pass 81 Rs 7,39,15,389 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,22,15,702 ~ 1 Crore+ Gurmeet Singh Ranghreta Punjab Labour Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 24,99,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Iqbal Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 10,02,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jaswinder Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 42,99,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kiranjit Singh Gehri LJP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maheshinder Singh INC 1 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 7,14,16,233 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,01,413 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nachattar Singh IND 0 5th Pass 61 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parveen Kumari BSP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 7,22,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,17,045 ~ 1 Lacs+ Puran Singh IND 1 5th Pass 57 Rs 1,30,56,323 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Swami Ishavardas Singh IND 0 Others 53 Rs 48,83,989 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Lambi Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Lambi Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Lambi Assembly is also given here.