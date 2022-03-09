Lambhua (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lambhua (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lambhua Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Devmani. The Lambhua seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Lambhua ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Lambhua candidate of from Devmani Uttar Pradesh. Lambhua Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Lambhua candidate of from Santosh Uttar Pradesh. Lambhua Election Result 2012

lambhua Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Santosh SP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 40,97,261 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Prakash Singh PECP 21 Graduate 39 Rs 19,61,688 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar NCP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 55,81,865 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Lal MBCOI 0 Literate 37 Rs 2,21,999 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopi Chandra IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash SUCI 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 48,59,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,60,05,921 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,47,028 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jeet Lal LJP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 5,66,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,24,250 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kiran RLM 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 29,33,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Yunus IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 24,85,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh LD 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 2,39,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ashish SMBHP 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 5,17,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Shiromani INC 2 Graduate 43 Rs 34,01,645 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay RUC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 79,37,640 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Shiv Shankar Dubey MwSP 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,77,700 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 11,74,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 11,74,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Vinod Singh BSP 1 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 3,80,85,438 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,40,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Lambhua Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Lambhua Assembly is also given here.