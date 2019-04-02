Lalu Rabri Morcha: Tej Pratap Yadav forms forum for RJD workers ‘ignored’ by party

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday announced the formation of the ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’, a forum of “committed” workers “being ignored” by the party.

Click here for more election news

Advertising

Tej Pratap, who has been upset at the RJD not fielding his nominees from Jehanabad and Sheohar, said he had been also against the party giving a ticket to his father-in-law Chandrika Rai to contest from Saran. He said his mother Rabri Devi should contest from the family’s traditional seat instead. “If she does not agree to contest, I will contest and win the seat,” he said.

Tej Pratap said: “I have formed Lalu Rabri Morcha for committed and young workers of the party being ignored by the RJD leadership. I have already spoken to (younger brother and Leader of the Opposition) Tejashwi ji and Lalu ji about need for encouraging young, genuine and committed workers who can help party grow. I had proposed names for only two candidates. I had wanted young worker Chandra Prakash to contest from Jehanabad but the party has given ticket to Surendra Yadav, who has lost thrice.”

Tej Pratap has also demanded that Angesh Singh be fielded from Sheohar — the RJD is yet to announce a candidate from the seat.

Lalu’s elder son, who had been feeling marginalised in the party as he was not given any important role, said: “Tejashwi is being surrounded by sycophants, who would pass on information from one group to another.”

He said he was not against the RJD, but he was against the way the party has been functioning. Asked if he could resign as Mahua MLA, Tej said he could do so if such need would arise.

Tejashwi is yet to react to his elder brother’s move.