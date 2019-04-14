Lalu Prasad Yadav dubsmash video mocks PM Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha poll promises

In a vídeo posted on Twitter by Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Bihar Chief Minister was seen mouthing lines from an election speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

Using the popular social media app Dubsmash, the RJD chief lip syncs to dialogues like ‘Achche din aane wale hain‘, and ‘hindustan ke ek ek gareeb admi ko mufat main Rs15-20 lakh yunhi mil jayega‘ (Every poor person in India will get Rs 15-20 lakh for free). At the end of the video, he says ‘yeh jumla hai‘ (It is a false promise).

मुफ़्त में ले लो 15 लाख, अच्छे दिन और जुमला। pic.twitter.com/2Pfhg2QemK — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) April 13, 2019

The Opposition has often referred to Modi’s 2014 poll promises as jumla and criticised him for not fulfilling them.

Yadav is currently incarcerated in the Rs 900-crore fodder scam and has been lodged at the the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi for 24 months. He, however, has been staying in a hospital for over eight months due to a heart-related ailment.