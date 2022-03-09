Lalkuwa (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lalkuwa (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lalkuwa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Naveen Chandra Dumka. The Lalkuwa seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Lalkuwa ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Lalkuwa candidate of from Naveen Chandra Dumka Uttarakhand. Lalkuwa Election Result 2017

lalkuwa Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Naveen Chandra Dumka BJP 1 Graduate 62 Rs 1,28,18,974 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,41,895 ~ 15 Lacs+ Chandan Singh Rana SHS 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 2,31,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepa Bhatt UKD 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 52,70,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Singh Bora IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 6,61,60,971 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 73,94,032 ~ 73 Lacs+ Harish Chandra Durgapal INC 0 12th Pass 75 Rs 2,02,88,865 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Purushottam Sharma CPI(ML)(L) 1 Literate 55 Rs 6,40,037 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Mohan BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 86,15,288 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 22,50,032 ~ 22 Lacs+ Rajender Singh Bisht IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Vijay Joshi IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 11,32,246 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 5,96,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Virendra Puri IND 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 30,16,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Lalkuwa Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Lalkuwa Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Lalkuwa Assembly is also given here.