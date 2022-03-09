Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

Lalitpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

lalitpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Kumar IND 3 Graduate 38 Rs 17,50,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwant Singh Rajpoot INC 0 Graduate 44 Rs 31,41,598 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Chandra Bhusan Singh Bundela (Guddu Raja) BSP 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 12,99,00,972 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,95,48,457 ~ 1 Crore+ Hariom Bhartiya Lok Satta Party 0 Graduate 61 Rs 57,17,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradip Kumar Gupta IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 12,52,104 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Kushwaha IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 26,24,359 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,680 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramesh Prasad SP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 4,90,26,983 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Ramratan Kushwaha BJP 2 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 3,41,77,788 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,39,681 ~ 15 Lacs+ Sanjay Khan AAP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 3,52,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vandana Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 97,47,605 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 16,90,683 ~ 16 Lacs+

lalitpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramratan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,70,06,575 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,42,923 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ganeshram Rajak IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 21,69,277 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jyoti Singh SP 2 Post Graduate 37 Rs 42,59,014 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 7,12,892 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,68,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kranti Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 Literate 48 Rs 7,90,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omprakash Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 56,500 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Parvat Lal CPI 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 36,61,500 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Gupta IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 12,80,905 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 38,383 ~ 38 Thou+ Rajendra Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 17,66,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachendra IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,92,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh BSP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 35,53,568 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

lalitpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramesh Prasad BSP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 87,47,637 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 2,24,386 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhagwan Swroop Voters Party 1 Graduate 53 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela SP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 6,06,30,989 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 79,51,915 ~ 79 Lacs+ Devendra Kumar LJP 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 5,04,100 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Har Dayal Singh Lodhi JKP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 34,03,826 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 23,09,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukta Soni BC 0 Graduate 34 Rs 51,17,458 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Om Prakash RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 3,12,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Gupta NCP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 11,21,264 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ratan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,49,30,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ramesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 13,60,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachendra IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 5,06,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri VAJP 0 Literate 49 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilak Singh IND 4 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 70,85,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 2,37,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Virendra Singh Bundela INC 2 10th Pass 60 Rs 5,77,49,141 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 15,21,149 ~ 15 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

