Lalganj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lalganj (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Azad Ari Mardan. The Lalganj (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

lalganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Bahujan Awam Party 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 2,78,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Azad Arimardan BSP 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 13,32,33,633 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bechai SP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 82,43,697 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Hariram AAP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,99,90,979 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Karmraj LJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 1,19,39,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam BJP 1 Post Graduate 46 Rs 6,13,01,747 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 54,00,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ Pushpa Bhartiy INC 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 1,39,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnath Dasai Jaiswar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 9,47,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ramchandar IND 4 5th Pass 51 Rs 61,59,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ripusudan Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 14,70,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

lalganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Azad Ari Mardan BSP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 7,94,57,007 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bechai SP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 57,14,786 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 16,40,164 ~ 16 Lacs+ Daroga BJP 4 Graduate 68 Rs 2,16,55,081 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mantraj National Democratic Party 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandar IND 4 5th Pass 55 Rs 28,52,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ Sandeep Mahamukti Dal 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 9,63,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Shankar Mahakranti Dal 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

lalganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bechai SP 1 Graduate 41 Rs 18,24,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Best Class Party 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balihari INC 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 1,81,19,796 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hira Lal BSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 76,23,240 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalpnath Ram RUC 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mantraj Advocate IND 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 1,59,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash MwSP 0 Literate 38 Rs 9,57,600 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Kumar JD(U) 1 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 24,29,235 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 3,49,400 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ Shalini Saroj AITC 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 97,401 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sita Chauhan RLM 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 69,64,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Smt. Anita PECP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 41,76,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Smt. Gyanmati BJP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 25,50,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tej Bahadur QED 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 74,87,760 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Toowar Ram ARVP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 10,09,690 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Umesh Chaudhari CPI 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,21,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

