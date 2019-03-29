West Bengal: Lakshman Seth joins Congress, will contest from Tamluk LS seat

Three-time former MP Lakshman Seth, who was previously with the CPM and BJP, joined the Congress on Thursday. West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Somen Mitra inducted him into the party and announced that Seth will contest from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat.

“During a central election commission meeting on March 25, our party president Rahul Gandhi had said Lakhsman Seth will contest from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat. His induction will strengthen our party and help us in our fight against the communal BJP and the corrupt TMC,” Mitra said.

Nearly 2,500 followers of Seth joined the party on Thursday along with him.

Explained Cong banks on Seth to break family hold By inducting Lakshman Seth into the party, the Congress intends to give a tough fight to the TMC in the East Midnapore district, which has been the ruling party’s stronghold since 2009. Both Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari have been TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi seats in the said district since 2009. In 2016, Suvendu had resigned after he won the state Assembly polls and was made a state minister. In the Lok Sabha bypolls in the same year, Suvendu’s brother Dibyendu Adhikari won from Tamluk. With Seth as its candidate from Tamluk, Congress has made an attempt to break the Adhikari family rule in East Midnapore.

Speaking to reporters after his induction, Seth said, “Rahul Gandhi has allowed me to join the party. He also made me his party candidate from Tamluk, for which I am grateful.”

The 72-year-old was a three-time CPM MLA from 1982 to 1996. In 1998, he won the Lok Sabha polls from Tamluk.

He retained his seat in 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha polls, but lost to TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari in 2009.

A strong politician during the heydays of the Left Front rule, Seth was instrumental in CPM’s success in East Midnapore district. However, he was severely criticised by the CPM for his failure to control the Nandigram violence in 2007, which along with the anti-land acquisition movement in Singur (2006-2008) sounded the death knell for the Left Front government in 2011. Following his involvement in a scam, Seth was expelled from CPM in 2014. Two years later, he joined the BJP and merged his Bharat Nirman Party with it. However, he was expelled from BJP in 2018.

Sources said Seth was trying to stay relevant in politics by joining the Congress.