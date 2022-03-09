Laksar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Laksar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Laksar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjay Gupta . The Laksar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

laksar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,04,16,517 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Antriksh Saini INC 0 Doctorate 64 Rs 1,23,90,89,427 ~ 123 Crore+ / Rs 68,55,67,214 ~ 68 Crore+ Dhramraj IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 11,73,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 58,000 ~ 58 Thou+ Dr. Bhagwan Dass Rathor SP 0 Graduate Professional 75 Rs 1,19,71,400 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,04,478 ~ 2 Lacs+ Haji Tasleem Ahmad Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 69 Rs 3,33,95,082 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mehar Singh IND 0 Literate 60 Rs 65,02,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohd Yusuf AAP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 36,58,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 14,84,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Mursleen IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,04,011 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Reenu Kashyap IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 46,705 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Gupta BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 6,72,11,405 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahzad BSP 0 Literate 54 Rs 4,35,88,239 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

laksar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjay Gupta BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 2,86,74,148 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Tasleem Ahmad INC 0 Others 64 Rs 1,92,21,635 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Julfukar Ansari IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,44,69,213 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kushalpal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 50,21,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mempal SHS 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 3,51,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra SP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 71,87,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nidhi Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratendra Tiwari IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 19,48,172 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 7,60,629 ~ 7 Lacs+ Subhash Singh Choudhary BSP 8 10th Pass 56 Rs 20,32,91,149 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,68,683 ~ 1 Crore+ Sumit IND 6 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

laksar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjay Gupta BJP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 68,78,148 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Sattar IND 0 Not Given 51 Rs 30,30,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 2,94,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Asrar Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 Not Given 38 Rs 1,42,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulam Rasool AITC 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 17,68,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Haji Taslim Ahmad BSP 5 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,11,80,256 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,97,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Machhala Devi Naitik Party 0 Literate 35 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Padam Singh Gujjar SP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 52,25,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh Mahan Dal 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,48,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajbeer IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 53,75,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar RLD 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 40,75,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Saini SHS 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh Saini INC 0 Post Graduate 80 Rs 1,59,14,122 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satendra Kumar Saini UtPP 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 25,69,813 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar Namdev IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 20,20,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tahir Hasan IND 1 Literate 48 Rs 1,89,64,979 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

