Lakhipur Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits.
Lakhipur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Lakhipur Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Lakhipur seat include Kaushik Rai, M. Santi Kumar Singha, and from major parties like BJP, INC, and .
In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Bharatiya Janta Party Kaushik Rai, Indian National Congress Mukesh Pandey, Independent Thoiba Singha and others. In the last Lakhipur Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party party’s Kaushik Rai won by a margin of 12,700 votes. The Indian National Congress’s Mukesh Pandey was the runner up securing 42,641 votes.
The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,56,502, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Lakhipur seat.
Lakhipur Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting
Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Lakhipur assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.
Live Lakhipur Election Results
Lakhipur (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List
Check here the Lakhipur constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.
lakhipur CANDIDATE LIST 2026
Lakhipur Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up
Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Lakhipur.
lakhipur RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise
Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.
|Sr.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|State
|Party
|Status
|1
|BAJALI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|2
|BHAWANIPUR-SORBHOG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|3
|BAKSA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|4
|MANAS
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|5
|BARPETA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|6
|CHENGA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|7
|MANDIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|8
|PAKABETBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|9
|BEHALI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|10
|BISWANATH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|11
|GOHPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|12
|ABHAYAPURI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|13
|BONGAIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|14
|SRIJANGRAM
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|15
|BORKHOLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|16
|DHOLAI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|17
|KATIGORAH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|18
|LAKHIPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|19
|SILCHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|20
|SONAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|21
|UDHARBOND
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|22
|MAHMORA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|23
|SONARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|24
|BIJNI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|25
|SIDLI CHIRANG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|26
|DALGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|27
|MANGALDAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|28
|SIPAJHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|29
|DHEMAJI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|30
|JONAI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|31
|SISSIBORGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|32
|BILASIPARA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|33
|BIRSING-JARUA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|34
|DHUBRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|35
|GAURIPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|36
|GOLAKGANJ
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|37
|CHABUA-LAHOWAL
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|38
|DIBRUGARH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|39
|DULIAJAN
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|40
|KHOWANG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|41
|NAHARKATIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|42
|TINGKHONG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|43
|HAFLONG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|44
|DUDHNOI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|45
|GOALPARA EAST
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|46
|GOALPARA WEST (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|47
|JALESWAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|48
|BOKAKHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|49
|DERGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|50
|GOLAGHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|51
|KHUMTAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|52
|SARUPATHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|53
|ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|54
|HAILAKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|55
|BINNAKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|56
|HOJAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|57
|LUMDING
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|58
|JORHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|59
|MARIANI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|60
|TEOK
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|61
|TITABOR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|62
|BOKO-CHAYGAON (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|63
|CHAMARIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|64
|HAJO-SUALKUCHI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|65
|KAMALPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|66
|PALASBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|67
|RANGIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|68
|DIMORIA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|69
|DISPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|70
|GUWAHATI CENTRAL
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|71
|JALUKBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|72
|NEW GUWAHATI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|73
|BOKAJAN (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|74
|DIPHU (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|75
|HOWRAGHAT (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|76
|BAOKHUNGRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|77
|DOTMA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|78
|GOSSAIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|79
|KOKRAJHAR (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|80
|PARBATJHORA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|81
|BIHPURIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|82
|DHAKUAKHANA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|83
|LAKHIMPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|84
|NOWBOICHA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|85
|RONGONADI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|86
|MAJULI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|87
|JAGIROAD (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|88
|LAHARIGHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|89
|MORIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|90
|BARHAMPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|91
|DHING
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|92
|KALIABOR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|93
|NAGAON-BATADRABA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|94
|RAHA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|95
|RUPAHIHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|96
|SAMAGURI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|97
|BARKHETRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|98
|NALBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|99
|TIHU
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|100
|DEMOW
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|101
|NAZIRA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|102
|SIBSAGAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|103
|BARCHALLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|104
|DHEKIAJULI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|105
|NADUAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|106
|RANGAPARA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|107
|TEZPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|108
|MANKACHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|109
|KARIMGANJ NORTH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|110
|KARIMGANJ SOUTH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|111
|PATHARKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|112
|RAM KRISHNA NAGAR (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|113
|GORESWAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|114
|TAMULPUR (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|115
|DIGBOI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|116
|DOOM DOOMA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|117
|MAKUM
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|118
|MARGHERITA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|119
|SADIYA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|120
|TINSUKIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|121
|BHERGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|122
|MAZBAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|123
|TANGLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|124
|UDALGURI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|125
|AMRI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|126
|RONGKHANG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online.
Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly.
Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.