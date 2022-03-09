Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lakhimpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Yogesh Verma. The Lakhimpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Lakhimpur candidate of from Yogesh Verma Uttar Pradesh. Lakhimpur Election Result 2017

lakhimpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yogesh Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 97,68,938 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 10,79,839 ~ 10 Lacs+ Liaqat Ali Khan RLD 1 Post Graduate 64 Rs 80,66,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Om Prakash Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 64,53,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Oosha Verma Mahila Sashaktikaran Party 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 27,285 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Paro Kinnar IND 0 Illiterate 32 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pujaa Shukla Bhartiya Jan Sahyog Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 3,66,800 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashidhar Mishra Naame Maharaj BSP 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 15,61,95,690 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 6,76,61,685 ~ 6 Crore+ Utkarsh Verma Madhur SP 0 Others 32 Rs 1,46,34,128 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Tiwari Rashtriya Vikalp Party 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,37,200 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Lakhimpur candidate of from Utkarsh Uttar Pradesh. Lakhimpur Election Result 2012

lakhimpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Utkarsh SP 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 80,87,459 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bhanu Pratap Rahi RLM 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 7,28,772 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyan Prakash Bajpayee BSP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,88,79,050 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,79,800 ~ 27 Lacs+ Manju Devi JD(U) 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 8,46,483 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 10,18,006 ~ 10 Lacs+ Raghvendra Bahadur Singh INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 63,67,042 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Syyed Wajeehul Hasan IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 5,85,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Singh JPS 0 Graduate 27 Rs 72,000 ~ 72 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Mishra BJP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,90,99,541 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,58,058 ~ 25 Lacs+ Yogesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 17,34,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Verma PECP 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 97,88,952 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 1,12,637 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Lakhimpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Lakhimpur Assembly is also given here..