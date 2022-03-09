Laharpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Laharpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Laharpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sunil Kumar. The Laharpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

laharpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Verma SP 2 Graduate 57 Rs 2,94,67,862 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 45,67,424 ~ 45 Lacs+ Anupama Dwivedi INC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 13,71,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Verma IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 17,09,661 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Junaid Ansari BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 3,31,94,921 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,19,58,258 ~ 1 Crore+ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 32,31,529 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Salma Begum IND 0 5th Pass 58 Rs 1,25,66,578 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,14,928 ~ 27 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar Saxena AAP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 69,75,583 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneel Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 3,74,00,937 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 26,43,023 ~ 26 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Laharpur candidate of from Sunil Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Laharpur Election Result 2017

laharpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sunil Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,51,34,278 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Verma INC 1 Graduate 52 Rs 1,48,82,633 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Maiku Lal Sabka Dal United 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 51,72,680 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mantoona IND 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 9,60,700 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo Jasmeer Ansari BSP 0 Literate 48 Rs 95,54,980 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Kumar Verma Lok Gathbandhan Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 25,62,725 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 3,83,616 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Rathaur Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 41 Rs 16,26,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar RLD 0 Literate 41 Rs 8,28,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 17,31,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Ram Sanehi IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 28,110 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sundari Devi IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chandra Awami Samta Party 0 5th Pass 28 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 35,72,819 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Laharpur candidate of from Zasmeer Ansari Uttar Pradesh. Laharpur Election Result 2012

laharpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Zasmeer Ansari BSP 0 Literate 43 Rs 1,12,44,646 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,47,790 ~ 15 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Verma INC 0 Graduate 45 Rs 75,49,261 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anwar Ibrahim Varsi PECP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok SSD 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 1,56,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar AD 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 7,82,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Kumar RLM 0 Graduate 43 Rs 10,58,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Verma BJP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,44,88,061 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Ramendra JKP 0 Not Given 25 Rs 8,70,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sadanand IND 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 12,05,300 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Sangram Singh RJTP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 25,80,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivnandan ASP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 1,55,404 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Mishra NAP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 56,10,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zaheer Abbas SP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 42,000 ~ 42 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

