Toggle Menu
Ladakh: One more religious schism as largest seat heads to pollshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/ladakh-one-more-religious-schism-as-largest-seat-heads-to-polls-5701561/

Ladakh: One more religious schism as largest seat heads to polls

Spread over 1.73 lakh sq km, with 1.71 lakh voters, Ladakh is the country’s largest parliamentary seat by size as well as the third smallest in terms of voters.

ladakh, ladakh lok sabha seat, Jammu and kashmir, lok sabha elections, general elections, election news, decision 2019, lok sabha elections 2019, indian express
Traditionally while the voters of Leh district and the Buddhist voters of Kargil stand behind the candidates from Leh, the Muslims of the district support the candidate from Kargil.

When Ladakh parliamentary seat goes to polls on May 6, it would not be just a close quadrangular contest between rival political parties but also a contest between two districts — the largely Muslim Kargil and the predominantly Buddhist Leh, with approximately the same number of voters in each. What may also prove crucial is the religious schism within Kargil itself.

Spread over 1.73 lakh sq km, with 1.71 lakh voters, Ladakh is the country’s largest parliamentary seat by size as well as the third smallest in terms of voters.

In the reckoning for the seat are the Congress’s Rigzin Saplbar, a three-time former chief executive councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh; the BJP’s Tsering Namgyal, the current CEC of the LAHDC (Leh); NC and PDP’s joint candidate, journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain; and senior Congress rebel leader Asgar Karbalai. Hussain and Karbalai are contesting as Independents.

While both BJP and Congress candidates are Buddhists from Leh, Hussain and Karbalai are Muslims from Kargil.

Advertising

A traditional stronghold of the Congress, the BJP won Ladakh for the first time in 2014, by a mere 36 votes against an Independent candidate. In the municipal polls held in October last year, the

Congress won all 13 councillor seats from Leh.

Traditionally while the voters of Leh district and the Buddhist voters of Kargil stand behind the candidates from Leh, the Muslims of the district support the candidate from Kargil.

Within Kargil too, a divide is developing. Kargil houses two religious schools, both Shia — the Islamia School and Imam Khomeini Trust. The Islamia School is backing Hussain while the Khomeini Trust is backing Karbalai, seen by many as a Congress proxy.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Manish Tewari: ‘Had leadership been upset, why field me?’
2 Punjab: Amid calls for NOTA, parties hold separate meetings in SC areas
3 Haryana: In land of Lals, CM Khattar, BJP hope to ride Modi appeal to breast the tape