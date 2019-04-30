Ladakh: One more religious schism as largest seat heads to polls

When Ladakh parliamentary seat goes to polls on May 6, it would not be just a close quadrangular contest between rival political parties but also a contest between two districts — the largely Muslim Kargil and the predominantly Buddhist Leh, with approximately the same number of voters in each. What may also prove crucial is the religious schism within Kargil itself.

Spread over 1.73 lakh sq km, with 1.71 lakh voters, Ladakh is the country’s largest parliamentary seat by size as well as the third smallest in terms of voters.

In the reckoning for the seat are the Congress’s Rigzin Saplbar, a three-time former chief executive councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh; the BJP’s Tsering Namgyal, the current CEC of the LAHDC (Leh); NC and PDP’s joint candidate, journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain; and senior Congress rebel leader Asgar Karbalai. Hussain and Karbalai are contesting as Independents.

While both BJP and Congress candidates are Buddhists from Leh, Hussain and Karbalai are Muslims from Kargil.

A traditional stronghold of the Congress, the BJP won Ladakh for the first time in 2014, by a mere 36 votes against an Independent candidate. In the municipal polls held in October last year, the

Congress won all 13 councillor seats from Leh.

Traditionally while the voters of Leh district and the Buddhist voters of Kargil stand behind the candidates from Leh, the Muslims of the district support the candidate from Kargil.

Within Kargil too, a divide is developing. Kargil houses two religious schools, both Shia — the Islamia School and Imam Khomeini Trust. The Islamia School is backing Hussain while the Khomeini Trust is backing Karbalai, seen by many as a Congress proxy.