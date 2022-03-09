Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kushinagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajni Kant. The Kushinagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kushinagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajaya Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhawalesh IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 3,53,529 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dipu Alias Atul Kumar Pandey AAP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 61,20,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Khushruddin Ansari IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 1,65,918 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Bharatiya Swajivi Nagrik Party 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 1,77,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukeshwar Prasad Alias Pappu Madheshiya BSP 2 Graduate 52 Rs 2,41,18,618 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Panchanand Pathak (P.N. Pathak) BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 2,97,97,783 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Parama IND 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 2,02,60,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Aam Janta Party (India) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Pratap Rao Alias Banti Bhaiya SP 2 Others 49 Rs 6,90,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Safi Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 39 Rs 93,30,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrinarayan JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 2,15,17,357 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Syamrati INC 0 5th Pass 69 Rs 62,11,561 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

kushinagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajni Kant BJP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 22,62,504 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ambrish IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,57,443 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brahma Shankar Tripathi SP 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 26,63,28,367 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 45,35,786 ~ 45 Lacs+ Manish Kumar Gupta Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 16,25,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Radhika IND 0 Not Given 45 Rs 70,40,481 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Pratap Rao BSP 0 Others 43 Rs 5,21,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Satvant Peace Party 0 Others 32 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhakar Pandey IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidya Sagar Singh Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Zakir Ali NCP 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 1,05,88,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

kushinagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brahmashankar Tripathi SP 2 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 2,94,89,681 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Pratap JKP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,69,607 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 12,728 ~ 12 Thou+ Jagdamba INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 22,97,848 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Mishra BJP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 87,94,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jameel NLP 2 12th Pass 31 Rs 96,150 ~ 96 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Javed Iqbal BSP 5 12th Pass 43 Rs 3,28,40,432 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamalshankar Chaturvedi IND 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 74,000 ~ 74 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala LD 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 9,91,825 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 17,510 ~ 17 Thou+ Piyush LJP 1 12th Pass 29 Rs 4,19,469 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Pratap Rao Alias Banti Baiya RLM 1 Others 38 Rs 21,74,164 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 14,504 ~ 14 Thou+ Rampal SBSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,52,12,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh PECP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 85,55,800 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shailes RSMD 0 5th Pass 27 Rs 92,000 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shelendra JD(U) 3 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 99,55,438 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 4,28,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sugandha ARVP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 12,75,800 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 48,535 ~ 48 Thou+ Vakil Kisan Sena 1 10th Pass 49 Rs 15,77,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

