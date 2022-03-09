Kursi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kursi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kursi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sakendra Pratap Verma. The Kursi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kursi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Chandra Saini Pichhra Samaj Party 1 Graduate Professional 72 Rs 1,10,95,281 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kumail Asharaf Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 6,71,37,712 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 63,50,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ Kumari Meeta Gautam BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 2,78,28,792 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Maksood Ansari Peace Party 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 2,32,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Kumar Rawat AAP 2 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 18,60,049 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 3,59,027 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Verma SP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 5,97,96,880 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,90,180 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sakendra Pratap BJP 1 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,29,12,851 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 11,100 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrimati Urmila Patel INC 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 2,86,11,550 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,09,531 ~ 2 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

kursi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Farid Mahfuz Kidwai SP 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 3,52,37,327 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,14,180 ~ 1 Lacs+ Adarsh Patel JD(U) 0 Others 37 Rs 48,95,469 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Altaf Husain RLM 0 12th Pass 69 Rs 8,68,505 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bala Prasad JKP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 22,35,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Balakram RCP 1 Literate 39 Rs 5,61,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Shekhar IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 1,16,14,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,25,994 ~ 22 Lacs+ Jagmohan Singh Verma AIFB 0 Doctorate 67 Rs 53,52,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Meeta Gautam BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,56,17,526 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,94,269 ~ 25 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Singh PECP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,98,34,208 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 82,41,478 ~ 82 Lacs+ Nand Kishor Maurya PMSP 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Narendra Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 33,20,800 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nizamuddin INC 3 Graduate 43 Rs 2,13,36,333 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,46,613 ~ 9 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar Maurya NLP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Laxmi BJP 1 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 76,42,503 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Rajkumari IND 0 Not Given 25 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ram Sanehi RPI(A) 0 Not Given 40 Rs 2,19,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 16,04,314 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ranjeet Chauhan JPS 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 36,325 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivraj Singh Yadav MwSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 61,74,500 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 3,39,039 ~ 3 Lacs+ Siddharth Rao Anand IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 21,196 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tekchandra IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Shukl LJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 6,41,96,413 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 84,70,814 ~ 84 Lacs+ Vishwanath RSBP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh IND 1 Literate 57 Rs 1,59,75,734 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,72,918 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

