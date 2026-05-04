Kunnathunad Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

An analysis of Kerala’s past three Assembly elections reveals strong political continuity, with 87 out of 140 seats held by the same parties since 2011, underscoring entrenched voter loyalties across the state. The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, has maintained dominance in several northern districts, while the Congress-led UDF retains influence in central Kerala and the IUML remains strong in Malappuram.
Kunnathunad Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Kunnathunad Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Kunnathunad seat include Adv. P. V. Sreenijin, Babu Divakaran, and Manikuttan A. T. from major parties like CPI(M), Twenty 20 Party, and BSP.
In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Adv. P.V.Sreenijin, Indian National Congress V.P.Sajeendran, Twenty 20 Party Dr. Sujith.P.Surendran and others. In the last Kunnathunad Assembly elections, the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) party’s Adv. P.V.Sreenijin won by a margin of 2,715 votes. The Indian National Congress’s V.P.Sajeendran was the runner up securing 49,636 votes.
The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,77,018, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Kunnathunad seat.
Kunnathunad Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting
Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Kunnathunad assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.
Live Kunnathunad Election Results
Kunnathunad (Kerala) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List
Check here the Kunnathunad constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.
kunnathunad CANDIDATE LIST 2026
Kunnathunad Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up
Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Kunnathunad.
kunnathunad RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise
Check here the Live Results of Kerala Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.
|Sr.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|State
|Party
|Status
|1
|ALAPPUZHA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|2
|AMBALAPUZHA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|3
|AROOR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|4
|CHENGANNUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|5
|CHERTHALA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|6
|HARIPAD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|7
|KAYAMKULAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|8
|KUTTANAD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|9
|MAVELIKARA (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|10
|ALUVA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|11
|ANGAMALY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|12
|ERANAKULAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|13
|KALAMASSERY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|14
|KOCHI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|15
|KOTHAMANGALAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|16
|KUNNATHUNAD (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|17
|MUVATTUPUZHA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|18
|PARAVUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|19
|PERUMBAVOOR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|20
|PIRAVOM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|21
|THRIKKAKARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|22
|THRIPUNITHURA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|23
|VYPEN
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|24
|DEVIKULAM (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|25
|IDUKKI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|26
|PEERUMADE
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|27
|THODUPUZHA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|28
|UDUMBANCHOLA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|29
|AZHIKODE
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|30
|DHARMADAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|31
|IRIKKUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|32
|KALLIASSER
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|33
|KANNUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|34
|KUTHUPARAMBA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|35
|MATTANNUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|36
|PAYYANNUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|37
|PERAVOOR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|38
|TALIPARAMBA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|39
|THALASSERY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|40
|KANHANGAD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|41
|KASARAGOD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|42
|MANJESHWAR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|43
|TRIKARIPUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|44
|UDMA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|45
|CHADAYAMANGALAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|46
|CHATHANNUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|47
|CHAVARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|48
|ERAVIPURAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|49
|KARUNAGAPPALLY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|50
|KOLLAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|51
|KOTTARAKKARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|52
|KUNDARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|53
|KUNNATHUR (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|54
|PATHANAPURAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|55
|PUNALUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|56
|CHANGANASSERY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|57
|ETTUMANOOR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|58
|KADUTHURUTHY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|59
|KANJIRAPPALLY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|60
|KOTTAYAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|61
|PALA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|62
|POONJAR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|63
|PUTHUPPALLY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|64
|VAIKOM (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|65
|BALUSSERI (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|66
|BEYPORE
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|67
|ELATHUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|68
|KODUVALLY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|69
|KOZHIKODE NORTH
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|70
|KOZHIKODE SOUTH
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|71
|KUNNAMANGALAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|72
|KUTTIADI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|73
|NADAPURAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|74
|PERAMBRA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|75
|QUILANDY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|76
|THIRUVAMBADY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|77
|VADAKARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|78
|ERANAD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|79
|KONDOTTY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|80
|KOTTAKKAL
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|81
|MALAPPURAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|82
|MANJERI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|83
|MANKADA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|84
|NILAMBUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|85
|PERINTHALMANNA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|86
|PONNANI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|87
|TANUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|88
|THAVANUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|89
|TIRUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|90
|TIRURANGADI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|91
|VALLIKKUNNU
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|92
|VENGARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|93
|WANDOOR (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|94
|ALATHUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|95
|CHITTUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|96
|KONGAD (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|97
|MALAMPUZHA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|98
|MANNARKAD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|99
|NENMARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|100
|OTTAPALAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|101
|PALAKKAD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|102
|PATTAMBI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|103
|SHORNUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|104
|TARUR (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|105
|THRITHALA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|106
|ADOOR (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|107
|ARANMULA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|108
|KONNI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|109
|RANNI
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|110
|THIRUVALLA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|111
|ARUVIKKARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|112
|ATTINGAL (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|113
|CHIRAYINKEEZHU (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|114
|KATTAKKADA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|115
|KAZHAKKOOTTAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|116
|KOVALAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|117
|NEDUMANGAD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|118
|NEMOM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|119
|NEYYATTINKARA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|120
|PARASSALA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|121
|THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|122
|VAMANAPURAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|123
|VARKALA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|124
|VATTIYOORKAVU
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|125
|CHALAKKUDY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|126
|CHELAKKARA (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|127
|GURUVAYOOR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|128
|IRINJALAKKUDA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|129
|KAIPAMANGALAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|130
|KODUNGALLUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|131
|KUNNAMKULAM
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|132
|MANALUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|133
|NATTIKA (SC)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|134
|OLLUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|135
|PUTHUKKAD
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|136
|THRISSUR
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|137
|WADAKKANCHERY
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|138
|KALPETTA
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|139
|MANANTHAVADY (ST)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
|140
|SULTHANBATHERY (ST)
|Awaited
|Kerala
|awaited
The CPI(M)-led LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments. This has made the electoral outcome crucial for both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political future and the Left’s position nationally.
Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change.
The CPI(M)-led LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments.
This has made the electoral outcome crucial for both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political future and the Left’s position nationally. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change.
In the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, 71 seats are required to form the government.
An analysis of Kerala’s past three Assembly elections reveals strong political continuity, with 87 out of 140 seats held by the same parties since 2011, underscoring entrenched voter loyalties across the state.
The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, has maintained dominance in several northern districts, while the Congress-led UDF retains influence in central Kerala and the IUML remains strong in Malappuram.
There are currently multiple leaders in the running for the top job in the state, with even exit polls predicting a win for the Congress-led UDF alliance.
The first is Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan. A few exit polls also showed Satheesan is the most preferred CM candidate from the Congress.
Earlier, other names such as those of senior leaders Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal emerged as top contenders for the CM post.
Multiple exit polls have projected a victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. However, many surveys suggested a narrow margin, indicating a close contest between the UDF and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).
In Kerala’s 140-member Legislative Assembly, the halfway mark required to form a government is 71 seats. In 2021, the CPI (M)-led LDF formed the government in the state after winning 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government has been in power in Kerala since 2016.
Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 78.27% on April 9, with women voters leading the turnout at 80.86%, higher than men at 75.01%. Out of the 140 constituencies, 42 recorded polling above 80%.
Good evening and welcome! Only a couple of hours to go till the verdict for Kerala is in.
Counting is set to begin at 8am, tomorrow.