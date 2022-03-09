Kundarki (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kundarki (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kundarki Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Mohammad Rizwan. The Kundarki seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kundarki Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Daraksha Begum INC 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 29,41,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Faizan IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 66,85,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jabir Husain AAP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 96,99,184 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kamal Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 13,65,185 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Mohd. Rizwan IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Rizwan BSP 1 12th Pass 68 Rs 1,82,31,362 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,112 ~ 21 Thou+ Mohd. Varish All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 47 Rs 3,61,65,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Muslim Ahmad IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 16,87,964 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahnawaz IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 95,38,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipin Kumar SHS 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 31,19,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zia Ur Rehman SP 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 98,06,217 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

kundarki Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohammad Rizwan SP 2 Graduate 66 Rs 1,22,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akbar Husain BSP 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 6,33,58,239 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 41,75,536 ~ 41 Lacs+ Fayyazul Hussain Bharatiya Bahujan Parivartan Party 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 32,42,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irfan Ali IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 17,40,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Israr Husain All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 12,15,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Nabi RLD 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Rais IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 18,46,649 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Zaki IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pappu Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 3,64,575 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Jan Shakti Dal 0 Literate 38 Rs 37,03,200 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 60,75,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ Ramjani Peace Party 0 Not Given 43 Rs 8,29,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramveer Singh BJP 4 Post Graduate 45 Rs 2,28,58,835 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Santu Urf Santosh Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 30 Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ubais IND 3 10th Pass 40 Rs 83,90,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

kundarki Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohammad Rizwan SP 3 Graduate 61 Rs 63,76,774 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 78,000 ~ 78 Thou+ Arif Pasha Advocate PECP 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 20,25,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dr. Naeem Chaudhary RLNP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Nag Bharti LJP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 25,83,392 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maganveer Singh RLM 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 17,70,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 14,989 ~ 14 Thou+ Mohd Zubair BSP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,31,90,411 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,113 ~ 24 Thou+ Prem Singh IND 1 5th Pass 43 Rs 18,80,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 30,208 ~ 30 Thou+ Rahil Parveen AITC 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 8,75,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambharose IND 1 8th Pass 44 Rs 7,30,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkishor BC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 2,26,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Ramveer Singh BJP 5 Graduate 42 Rs 88,44,400 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Saulat Ali INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 78,60,010 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,638 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shyamlal Saini JKP 0 Not Given 49 Rs 15,74,200 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ubais IND 6 Literate 35 Rs 41,94,846 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 78,000 ~ 78 Thou+ Vijander Singh MD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,116 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

