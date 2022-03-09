Kunda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kunda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kunda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh. The Kunda seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kunda ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kunda Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharmaraj Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 12,03,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Kumar IND 3 12th Pass 34 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Gulshan Yadav SP 20 10th Pass 38 Rs 3,30,59,054 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,25,916 ~ 7 Lacs+ Harivansh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 19,70,753 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayesh Singh IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 19,50,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mu Phaheem BSP 1 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,54,50,182 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Raghuraj Pratap Singh Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 1 Graduate 52 Rs 23,69,71,038 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 3,30,59,054 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,25,916 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sindhuja Mishra Senani BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 52,20,36,165 ~ 52 Crore+ / Rs 1,24,86,730 ~ 1 Crore+ Tanveer IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Kumar INC 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kunda candidate of from Raghuraj Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh. Kunda Election Result 2017

kunda Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raghuraj Pratap Singh IND 1 Graduate 43 Rs 14,25,84,083 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwandeen IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 14,24,132 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Janki Sharan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 3,66,26,796 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,36,681 ~ 21 Lacs+ Jiyalal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 22,02,900 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parvez Akhtar BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 99,57,200 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 9,75,072 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ram Kripal IND 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kunda candidate of from Raghuraj Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh. Kunda Election Result 2012

kunda Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raghuraj Pratap Singh IND 8 Graduate 38 Rs 7,11,57,460 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusum Singh RLM 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 26,75,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Panna Lal IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 8,86,240 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 9,20,412 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Shankar INC 8 8th Pass 44 Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar PECP 2 12th Pass 45 Rs 2,62,482 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani BSP 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 30,05,92,439 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 72,65,384 ~ 72 Lacs+ Shyam Bahadur AITC 0 Literate 36 Rs 15,16,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tribhuvan BJP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 48,18,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Kunda Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kunda Assembly is also given here..