Punjab: Poll panel letter first bans Kumar Vishwas video telecast, then calls it ‘inadvertent’ error

In a quick turn of events in poll-bound Punjab, a letter by the state’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer restraining political parties from telecasting a recent Kumar Vishwas interview attacking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was withdrawn within hours of it being issued. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said that the letter had been issued “inadvertently”.

In the contentious video, rebel AAP leader Vishwas accuses Kejriwal of hobnobbing with Khalistani elements. AAP has termed the video malicious.

On Thursday evening, AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha tweeted the Additional CEO’s letter that said: “The Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab restrains media as well as political parties from publishing/circulating/ broadcasting the provocative and inflammatory video of Mr. Kumar Vishwas given to ANI considering it to be a violation of Model Code of Conduct.”

The letter, written by DPS Kharbanda, an IAS officer, referred to the AAP complaint that stated that the video was against the mandate of the MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee) and led to the sheer violation of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines.

After AAP representation, Kharbanda’s letter directing political parties said: “…you are hereby directed to immediately stop the broadcasting/telecasting of this video on social media and TV channels.”

However, the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju, informed The Indian Express that this letter was immediately withdraw when it came to his notice.

“This letter was inadvertently issued,” said Raju.

Efforts were made to reach DPS Kharbanda to seek his comments on the developments but he did not take phone call or respond to text message.