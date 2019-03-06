Toggle Menu
Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy quits Congress, joins TDPhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/kotla-jayasurya-prakasha-reddy-quits-congress-joins-tdp-5612766/

Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy quits Congress, joins TDP

While Reddy is expected to be given a ticket to contest from the Kurnool parliamentary constituency, his wife is expected to contest the Assembly elections from one of the constituencies in the district.

Congress to TDP
Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy

Former Union minister and Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, 67, along with his wife Sujata and son Raghavendra, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of CM N Chandrababu Naidu on March 2. The Kotla family has a strong base in the region, and Reddy’s decision to jump ship is a shot in the arm for the TDP. “His presence will strengthen the TDP in Kurnool. It will also boost the morale of the party in Rayalaseema region,’’ said Andhra Deputy CM K E Krishnamurthy.

While Reddy is expected to be given a ticket to contest from the Kurnool parliamentary constituency, his wife is expected to contest the Assembly elections from one of the constituencies in the district. Raghavendra may be nominated to the Legislative Council, say sources. With Reddy’s entry, TDP is hoping to counter the YSR Congress in the region in the coming elections.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Resolve is to defeat (BJP)... no stumbling blocks in Cong-JD(S) talks’
2 In first rally after joining NCP, Kolhe says Marathi manoos Sharad Pawar will be next PM
3 In BJP-Sena deal, price is Konkan refinery, as Fadnavis gives in to ally