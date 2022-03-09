Kotkapura (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kotkapura (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kotkapura Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Kultar Singh. The Kotkapura seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

kotkapura Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajaipal Singh Sandhu INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 12,24,06,997 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 3,60,355 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dargesh Kumar Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 Graduate 52 Rs 3,50,36,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhanwant Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 2,14,14,282 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,25,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Harsimranjot Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 25,912 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarnail Singh Nationalist Justice Party 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 1,59,700 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulbir Singh Matta IND 0 Graduate 58 Rs 3,16,92,327 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kultar Singh Sandhwan AAP 4 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 44,12,528 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwinder Singh Lok Insaaf Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 55,00,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 2,47,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mantar Singh Brar SAD 3 Post Graduate 57 Rs 8,30,98,902 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,41,772 ~ 2 Crore+ Simarjit Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 5,24,54,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,068 ~ 1 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Kotkapura candidate of from Kultar Singh Punjab. Kotkapura Election Result 2017

kotkapura Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kultar Singh AAP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 74,59,124 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Krishan BSP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 6,50,521 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhai Harnirpal Singh INC 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 11,63,51,161 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 68,90,891 ~ 68 Lacs+ Gurdeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,78,047 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagroop Singh National Adhikar Insaf Party 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 89,75,988 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mantar Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 7,09,53,780 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 50,34,310 ~ 50 Lacs+ Ramesh Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 18,82,157 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Kumar Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 99,47,185 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 9,99,130 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kotkapura candidate of from Mantar Singh Brar Punjab. Kotkapura Election Result 2012

kotkapura Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mantar Singh Brar SAD 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 7,53,45,802 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,01,90,567 ~ 1 Crore+ Bohar Singh LJP 3 Graduate 46 Rs 2,35,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Karamjit Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Not Given 61 Rs 2,500 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaur Singh IND 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 11,30,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narinder Kumar BSP 1 10th Pass 44 Rs 20,32,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,85,634 ~ 2 Lacs+ Pardeep Singh PPOP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 3,95,40,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pawanpreet Singh CPI 0 Graduate 42 Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ripjeet Singh INC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 71,93,500 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 96,52,000 ~ 96 Lacs+ Swaran Singh IND 0 Not Given 42 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Upender Sharma IND 1 Post Graduate 63 Rs 2,09,49,523 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,29,709 ~ 1 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Kotkapura Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Kotkapura Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kotkapura Assembly is also given here.