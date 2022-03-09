Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kotdwar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate (dr) Harak Singh Rawat . The Kotdwar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

kotdwar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akash Negi Right to Recall Party 0 Graduate 25 Rs 4,548 ~ 4 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar AAP 1 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 96,46,290 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dherandra Singh Chauhan IND 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 3,33,34,996 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahima Chaudhary IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 3,64,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar Rawat UKD 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 39,66,772 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ritu Khanduri Bhushan BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 7,26,28,356 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Dandriyal Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 23,89,264 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chandra Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 57 Rs 25,38,062 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Bahukhandi IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 46,11,450 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh Negi INC 0 Graduate 72 Rs 4,20,32,960 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 29,16,900 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

kotdwar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) (dr) Harak Singh Rawat BJP 2 Doctorate 57 Rs 2,68,95,976 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ (dr) Dinesh UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 0 Doctorate 51 Rs 52,92,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 8,70,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Anoop IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,81,700 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Chander Dwivedi UKD 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 36,68,253 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Mahitab Singh Rawat IND 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 17,21,159 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 55,937 ~ 55 Thou+ Renu Agarwal BSP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,11,36,669 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,70,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Shammi Kapoor IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 85,77,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Shyam Lal IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 89,95,458 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudha Patwal IND 3 Graduate 45 Rs 8,05,069 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Kumar IND 1 8th Pass 35 Rs 22,75,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Surendra Singh Negi INC 0 Graduate 68 Rs 3,18,57,318 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Kotdwar candidate of from Surendra Singh Uttarakhand. Kotdwar Election Result 2012

kotdwar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surendra Singh INC 0 Graduate 62 Rs 80,46,141 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gita Ram Sundriyal UtRM 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 32,80,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chandra Negi UtPP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 39,54,975 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maj Gen (retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri Avsm BJP 0 Graduate Professional 77 Rs 2,52,61,783 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Bhatt SP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 25,80,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raje Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Rajendra Singh Arya IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 41,24,355 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 35,84,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Sur Singh Gusain IND 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 23,87,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

