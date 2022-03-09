Koraon (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Koraon (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Koraon (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajmani. The Koraon (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Koraon Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

koraon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akabal Bahadur Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 1,13,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arati Devi SHS 0 Graduate 35 Rs 26,40,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ashok Dhuriya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 1,37,254 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chiraunji Lal CPI(M) 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 6,72,100 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmadas Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Literate 67 Rs 6,30,319 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Chandra AAP 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 1,06,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Mani BJP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 69,33,477 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajbali Jaisal BSP 2 Graduate 54 Rs 1,23,34,462 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Ram Deo SP 3 Literate 57 Rs 36,76,100 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramkripal INC 2 Graduate 57 Rs 24,96,997 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Siya Ram Samyak Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 9,03,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Koraon Sc candidate of from Rajmani Uttar Pradesh. Koraon (sc) Election Result 2017

koraon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajmani BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 7,34,402 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Akhilesh Kumar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,92,461 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chiraunji Lal CPI(M) 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,41,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mayawati RLD 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pancham Lal CPI(ML)(L) 1 Graduate 48 Rs 6,000 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Bali Jaisal BSP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,69,41,294 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,58,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Ram Dev SP 0 Literate 52 Rs 29,39,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kripal INC 2 Graduate 57 Rs 34,80,999 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rang Lal Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 12,600 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Shankar Aadim Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 5,56,600 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Janak Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,60,529 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejbali IND 0 Graduate 56 Rs 7,96,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Koraon Sc candidate of from Rajbali Jaisal Uttar Pradesh. Koraon (sc) Election Result 2012

koraon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajbali Jaisal BSP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 67,82,326 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaitu Ram SSD 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 6,82,403 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepanshu SP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 21,03,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharma Das PMSP 0 Literate 55 Rs 11,50,900 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,48,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaya Prasad Bhaskar JD(U) 0 Graduate 59 Rs 48,44,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Shankar Bhaskar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 4,02,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanhaiya Lal INC 0 Graduate 55 Rs 28,93,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Munni Lal RLM 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pancham Lal CPI(ML)(L) 1 Graduate 45 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lallu BSA 0 Literate 42 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkripal CPM 2 Post Graduate 47 Rs 8,48,102 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharda Prasad Deepankar JPS 0 Graduate 54 Rs 67,25,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 1,27,997 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sher Bahadur RsAD 0 Literate 36 Rs 9,60,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt Chandra Kali AD 0 Literate 42 Rs 2,49,574 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Susheel Kumar Kanaujiya NCP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 88,05,960 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Tulsi Das BJP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 20,32,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Koraon (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Koraon (sc) Assembly is also given here..