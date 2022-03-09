Konthoujam (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Konthoujam (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Konthoujam Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sapam Ranjan. The Konthoujam seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Konthoujam ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

konthoujam Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 3,03,36,745 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 42,89,237 ~ 42 Lacs+ Khoirom Binarani Devi NCP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 30,90,250 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 7,14,771 ~ 7 Lacs+ Konthoujam Sharat Singh NPP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 29,02,743 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 3,89,621 ~ 3 Lacs+ Laishram Nando Singh INC 0 Graduate 40 Rs 5,60,153 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nongmaithem Herojit Singh JD(U) 1 Graduate 43 Rs 1,62,77,623 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Konthoujam candidate Sapam Ranjan from BJP. Konthoujam Election Result 2017

konthoujam Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sapam Ranjan BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 2,56,64,889 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,62,745 ~ 5 Lacs+ Konthoujam Sarat INC 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 42,19,879 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 10,50,395 ~ 10 Lacs+ Nongmaithem Santa IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Konthoujam candidate Khonthoujham Sarat Singh from AITC. Konthoujam Election Result 2012

konthoujam Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Khonthoujham Sarat Singh AITC 0 Not Given 48 Rs 4,90,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ M. Sakhileima CPI 0 Graduate 55 Rs 29,74,842 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ N. Herojit Singh MPP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 17,28,413 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ S. Ranjan Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 91,15,819 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

