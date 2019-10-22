Konkan: Sena in direct fight against ally BJP

UNLIKE OTHER regions where Shiv Sena and BJP are allies, the Konkan region, Sena’s bastion, saw the party in direct fight against BJP and rebellion in both parties. Sena had won 14 of the 39 seats in the region in the 2014 Assembly elections.

SINDHUDURG

The merger of BJP MP Narayan Rane-led Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha has made it a fierce battle between Shiv Sena and Rane, a bete noire of Sena. While BJP has fielded Rane’s son Nitesh, Sena has also fielded a candidate. As a result, Rane’s supporters are contesting Sawantwadi and Kudal seats as independents against Sena candidates.

RATNAGIRI

Though the stronghold of Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement of meeting people again put the Sena on the weak wicket in the region. Besides, the Sena has successfully been able to get the Guhagar seat from BJP and fielded Bhaskar Jadhav, former NCP legislator, who joined Sena. Yogesh Kadam, son of senior Sena leader and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, is also making a debut.

RAIGAD

The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) is facing a tough challenge to retain one of its last bastions. While it has struck a statewide understanding with the Congress-led alliance, the NCP has fielded candidates in PWP’s traditional bastions in the district. The Shiv Sena that had won two of the seven seats is aiming at further inroads.

THANE

The region, a Shiv Sena stronghold, has traditionally witnessed a contest with the NCP. But with former NCP heavyweight Ganesh Naik joining the BJP, the NCP is facing an existential crisis in the region. But the rebellion with the Sena and BJP ranks has heightened the poll pitch.

PALGHAR

Shiv Sena challenged the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi bastion — it had three legislators in the district — by fielding former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma against Kshitij Thakur, son of BVA chief Hitendra Thakur. Besides, the Sena has also poached BVA legislator Vilas Tare.