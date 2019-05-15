Violence at Amit Shah’s Kolkata rally LIVE Updates: TMC seeks meeting with EC, Mamata announces protest rally

Violence at Amit Shah’s Kolkata rally LIVE Updates: TMC seeks meeting with EC, Mamata announces protest rallyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/kolkata-violence-live-updates-amit-shah-roadshow-calcutta-university-5727683/
Amit Shah Kolkata Rally Violence Live News: Clashes broke out between BJP supporters and Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP) activists during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Amit Shah Kolkata Rally Violence Live Updates: Violence broke out during BJP president Amit Shah’s massive roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday after party workers clashed with Calcutta University students who were showing black flags to the saffron party chief. The incident took place when Shah’s convoy was passing by Calcutta University’s College Street campus.
It was learnt that students, suspected to be members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) – the student wing of TMC, were protesting near the front gate of the University and shouting “Amit Shah go back” slogans. Angered by the protest, BJP workers, including ABVP activists, threw water bottles, bricks, stones and sticks at the protesters.
The protest also spilled over to Vidyasagar College in Bidhan Sarani, about two km from Calcutta University, where BJP workers set three two-wheelers on fire.
TMC seeks meeting with EC after violence at Amit Shah's rally
The TMC Tuesday sought a meeting with the Election Commission over the destruction of a statue of Bengali writer and philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during clashes between workers of the ruling party and the BJP.
Trinamool Parliamentary team comprising @derekobrienmp, @Sukhendusekhar, Manish Gupta, Nadimul Haque seeks meeting with EC on May 15 in aftermath of attack on Bengal's heritage after Shah roadshow in Kolkata. BJP outsider ruffians resort to arson & break Vidyasagar's bust.
"Trinamool parliamentary team comprising Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Manish Gupta, Nadimul Haque seeks meeting with EC in aftermath of attack on Bengal's heritage after Shah roadshow in Kolkata. BJP outsider ruffians resort to arson & break Vidyasagar's bust," the TMC said in a tweet.
Maharashtra CM condemns attack during Amit Shah's roadshow
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday condemned the scuffle during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata saying democracy has been crushed in Bengal.
In a statement, Fadnavis said, "She has been denying permission to BJP leaders to hold rallies in the state as if Bengal was her personal property. Many BJP workers have been murdered in the state and elections have been held under the terror of TMC workers."
"Maximum violence during elections has taken place in Bengal. The Election Commission should take note of these developments and ensure polls are held in free and fair manner," he said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits Vidyasagar College
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits Vidyasagar College.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits Vidyasagar College; clashes broke out near it at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow today. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/LDZa5HpZvM
Mamata Banerjee denies TMC cadres' involvement in pelting stones at Amit Shah's roadshow
Mamata denies TMC cadres' involvement in pelting stones at Amit Shah's roadshow. "TMC cadres not involved in pelting stones at Amit Shah's roadshow," she said. "Is Amit Shah above God that none can protest against him," she asked.
BJP wants Mamata Banerjee to be barred from further campaigning, raises demand with EC
After meeting with EC, MA Naqvi said BJP has demanded "disturbing elements and history-sheeters" be arrested immediately. They also raised a demand to bar Mamata Banerjee from campaigning.
MA Naqvi after BJP meets EC on clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, #WestBengal: We demanded EC disturbing elements&history-sheeters be arrested immediately,central forces' flag march be conducted&CM Mamata Banerjee be barred from campaigning for instigating her supporters pic.twitter.com/xtmtLcifuz
Vandalisation of Vidyasagar's bust: Mamata Banerjee announces protest rally on Thursday
After violence at Vidyasagar College, Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit right back, calling Shah a "goonda". "If you lay your hands on Vidyasagar, what will I call you other than a goonda," she told a rally in Behala in "I hate your ideology, I hate your ways," she said and announced a protest rally on Thursday against the vandalisation of the bust of Vidyasagar.
BJP delegation to meet EC over clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP delegation comprising of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anil Baluni, GVL Narasimha Rao & others will meet Election Commission of India today over clashes at party president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.
Give response to this violence with votes: Amit Shah tells Kolkata people
Amit Shah appealed to the people of Bengal to give a response to this violence with their votes in the last phase. "I condemn the violence that Mamata Banerjee's party is doing. I would like to appeal to the people of Bengal to give a response to this violence with their votes in the last phase. It's necessary to oust TMC once to put an end to violence in the state," ANI quoted Shah as saying.
Amit Shah on violence during roadshow: TMC's goons were frustrated
Reacting to the violence that broke out during his roadshow in Kolkata, Amit Shah said, "Today the way BJP's roadshow got a response in Kolkata with almost every citizen attending it, TMC's goons were frustrated and so attacked it. I would like to congratulate BJP workers as even after such chaos the roadshow continued & concluded at the planned place and time."
Statue of Vidyasagar vandalised during clashes in Kolkata
Statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised at Vidyasagar College, about two km from Calcutta University, during clashes that broke out at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow. BJP workers set three two-wheelers on fire near the college. Soon, BJP and TMC workers resorted to stone pelting even as members of the saffron party tried to break the main gate of the college.
Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata turns violent
Violence broke out during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. The incident happened while Amit Shah's convoy was passing through Calcutta Univerity in College Street. The rally started at around 4.30 pm from Esplanade area in Central Kolkata to Swami Vivekananda's house in north Kolkata.
“They incited our workers to attack them. They threw stones at us. Two of our workers have been injured,” said a BJP worker. A large number of students were trapped inside the college as they could not come out due to the violence.
Kolkata violence LIVE: Earlier in the day, in Amit Shah’s roadshow, slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ echoed in the air. Amid a sea of people dressed as Lord Ram and Hanuman and saffron-wearing supporters, Shah held a road show in the heart of the city, giving a final push to BJP’s charged campaign in West Bengal.
Flanked by BJP’s Kolkata north and Kolkata south candidates Rahul Sinha and Chandra Kumar Bose, Shah stood atop a decorated truck and waved at the crowds that had gathered on both sides of the road.
