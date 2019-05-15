Violence at Amit Shah’s Kolkata rally LIVE Updates: TMC seeks meeting with EC, Mamata announces protest rally

Amit Shah Kolkata Rally Violence Live Updates: Violence broke out during BJP president Amit Shah’s massive roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday after party workers clashed with Calcutta University students who were showing black flags to the saffron party chief. The incident took place when Shah’s convoy was passing by Calcutta University’s College Street campus.

বিদ্যাসাগর কলেজে তান্ডব, ভাঙল বিদ্যাসাগরের মূর্তি

It was learnt that students, suspected to be members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) – the student wing of TMC, were protesting near the front gate of the University and shouting “Amit Shah go back” slogans. Angered by the protest, BJP workers, including ABVP activists, threw water bottles, bricks, stones and sticks at the protesters.

The protest also spilled over to Vidyasagar College in Bidhan Sarani, about two km from Calcutta University, where BJP workers set three two-wheelers on fire.