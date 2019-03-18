RSP councillor, husband join TMC

A councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and her husband, a former mayor in the council, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.

Nivedita Sharma, councillor from ward number 65, and her husband Sushil Sharma were inducted into the TMC at a meeting in Nazrul Mancha, South Kolkata. RSP is an ally of CPM. Sharma said she joined the ruling party as she was inspired by the work of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “I have been inspired by Banerjee’s development work and I want to take it forward. I joined the party on my own will; there was no pressure,” she said.

RSP state secretary Biswanath Chowdhury said there was nothing new in Opposition party workers defecting to the TMC. “We are not surprised… This is nothing new as the TMC always intimidated Opposition workers to join their party. Those who want to leave our party can do so. Those who want to stay will stay in our party. But the more the TMC breaks other parties the more they will face the same situation,” he said.