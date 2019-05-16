Kolkata police constitutes SIT to probe vandalism of Vidyasagar's statue

The Kolkata Police on Thursday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata on May 14.

The statue of Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violent clashes that broke out during BJP chief Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city, days before the last phase of polling.

The vandalism of the statue of the noted social reformer has snowballed into a controversy as both BJP and TMC are at loggerheads with each other.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government would build a “grand statue” of Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar in Kolkata. However, his offer got a sharp reaction from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said the state had enough resources, and that it didn’t need BJP’s money.

Addressing a rally in Mandirbazar, Mamata said Monday’s incident should not be viewed in isolation as incidents of vandalism was not a new phenomenon for the BJP. She cited incidents in Tripura, Vellore in Tamil Nadu and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to prove her point.

Mamata was referring to Modi’s statement during a rally in Uttar Pradesh Thursday, where he said, “Our government, dedicated to the vision of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, will set up a grand statue of panchdhatu (five metals) at the same spot.” He had accused the TMC of breaking the statue and said those responsible should be punished.