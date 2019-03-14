Kolkata: ECI may hold meeting, Congress calls for central forces in all booths

A high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will meet in Kolkata on Saturday to discuss ensuring “free and fair” elections in the state, said sources.

“Randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs and polling personnel are taking place as per schedule of elections,” said an ECI official on condition of anonymity.

Electronic Voting Machines pass through an elaborate randomisation process after a detailed First Level Checking (FLC) under tight security control. Click here for more election news

The official also said that 183 instances of MCC violation have been registered through the C Vigil app so far.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation headed by party state president Somen Mitra met the Chief Election Officer and submitted their demand for central forces in all polling booths.

“The Lok Sabha elections in the state cannot be conducted with the atmosphere of violence, threats and intimidation… We demand that the entire pre and post-election law and order situation be monitored by central forces…” read the letter submitted to the Chief Election Officer.